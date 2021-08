Follow us on Image Source : PTI India desires peaceful relations in terror-free atmosphere, onus on Pak: Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday (local time) said India desires to have peaceful and normal relations with Pakistan but in an atmosphere free from terror. In a UN statement, the Indian Ambassador to the UN informed that issues between two countries should be resolved in an atmosphere free from terror, hostility and violence and the onus is on Pakistan to create such an environment.

"Pakistan should take credible and verifiable action not to allow any territory under their control to be used for cross border terrorism against India," he said.

Tirumurti also informed that India wants to keep a spotlight on counter-terrorism.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and will be hosting signature events related to maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during the month.

India took over the presidency from France. Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti thanked France Permanent Representative to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, for steering the UN Security Council for the month of July.

This is India's eighth tenure in the UNSC.

The first working day of India's presidency will be on Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | PM Modi first Indian PM to preside over UNSC meet as India assumes rotating presidency

Latest India News