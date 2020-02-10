West Bengal govt announces free electricity, conditions apply

Mamata Banerjee/File

The West Bengal government on Monday announced free electricity in the state. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' decision on providing free electricity applies only to consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units. In a press meet after the presentation of the budget, Banerjee said: Centre nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision. It should look after the economy instead of politics of hatred."

Maharashtra is also planning to give free electricity to residential users whose monthly consumption is up to 100 units. The state is looking to provide electricity to farmers during the day and also plans to reduce power charges across the state. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal today expressed happiness saying that cheap electricity has become part of nationwide political discourse, adding that Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes.

"I am glad cheap electricity has become part of national political discourse. Delhi has shown that it is possible to provide free/cheap electricity. Delhi has shown that it also gets you votes. 21st century India must have 24x7 power available to all at cheap rates," Kejriwal tweeted.

