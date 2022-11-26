West Bengal: Ammonia gas leak at ice plant causes panic in South 24 Parganas, 2 locals fall sick

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Ammonia gas leak in ice plant causes panic in South 24 Parganas

Ammonia gas leak: An Ammonia gas leak was reported at an ice plant near South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday evening (November 25). According to reports, at least two local residents in the Kakdwip region after they came in contact with the gas which was leaking from the plant.

Some workers reportedly discovered gas leaking from the "Ma Tara" ice mill machine. Following this, the mill's employees started leaving the facility. Alarmed by the incident, locals in the region promptly called the Kakdwip Harwood Point Coastal Police Station.

After getting the information about the incident, several fire tenders were rushed to the plant and brought the situation under control within hours. According to the information, no casualties were reported in the incident.

"Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill at around 7:30 pm. The fire tenders have reached the spot. After three hours of effort, the fire brigade managed to bring the gas leak under control," said Gautam Biswas, Fire Officer.

Ammonia gas leak in Odisha

In a similar kind of incident reported from Odisha, as many as 28 workers had fallen sick after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant in Balasore district in late September this year.

The incident had occurred at Highland Agro Food Private Limited in the Khantapada area of the district. According to reports, workers who had come in contact with the gas complained of burning of throat, nose and respiratory tract.

(With inputs from ANI)

