Image Source : ANI 30 crude bombs recovered in Birbhum

West Bengal police on Tuesday recovered 30 crude bombs from the forest area in Lokpur of Birbhum district, news agency ANI reported. The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bucket.

Police said that the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. A bomb squad team has reached the spot to defuse the bombs.

Last week, police had recovered 30 crude bombs in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum. The crude bombs were found inside a plastic bag near a football ground.

