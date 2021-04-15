Thursday, April 15, 2021
     
Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not

Looking at perpetually increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew and other guidelines.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2021 14:04 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID 19 in Delhi

Coronavirus cases are on a steep rise in the country. Delhi-NCR is also reporting more and more positive cases every day. In an attempt to curb the worsening situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a press conference wherein he laid out new guidelines. 

A weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi. Apart from essential services, nothing else will be functional on weekends. Here is a list of what will be available during the weekend curfew in Delhi:

  • People who have pre-planned wedding schedules will get e-passes to facilitate movements with social distancing in place during the weekend curfew.
  •  Restaurants will only have takeaway service. No sitting and dining will be permitted. This rule pertains to all days, not just weekends.
  • Cinema halls will operate with 30% capacity during weekdays and will remain closed on the weekends.
  • Malls, gyms, and spas will remain closed on all days. 
  • Enforcement of COVID norms will be strictly implemented in public places

All throughout the week, essential services will be functional. CM has assured that there still is a capacity of 5000 beds in Delhi. He has urged people to maintain social distancing and not look for favorable hospitals. 

India Tv - delhi weekend curfew, delhi curfew news, cm kejriwal speech on delhi curfew, cm kejriwal statment cu

Image Source : INDIATV

Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not

Before this, a night curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 to 5. 

