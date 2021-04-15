Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID 19 in Delhi

Coronavirus cases are on a steep rise in the country. Delhi-NCR is also reporting more and more positive cases every day. In an attempt to curb the worsening situation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a press conference wherein he laid out new guidelines.

A weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi. Apart from essential services, nothing else will be functional on weekends. Here is a list of what will be available during the weekend curfew in Delhi:

People who have pre-planned wedding schedules will get e-passes to facilitate movements with social distancing in place during the weekend curfew.

Restaurants will only have takeaway service. No sitting and dining will be permitted. This rule pertains to all days, not just weekends.

Cinema halls will operate with 30% capacity during weekdays and will remain closed on the weekends.

Malls, gyms, and spas will remain closed on all days.

Enforcement of COVID norms will be strictly implemented in public places

All throughout the week, essential services will be functional. CM has assured that there still is a capacity of 5000 beds in Delhi. He has urged people to maintain social distancing and not look for favorable hospitals.

Before this, a night curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 to 5.

