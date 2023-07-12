Weather updates Live: Water level in Yamuna recorded at 207.14 metres around 6 am

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Weather Updates: Delhi's Yamuna Bridge has additionally been shut for rail traffic in light of the fact that the stream has crossed its danger mark.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2023 7:10 IST
Weather live Updates

Weather Updates: The rainstorm season is causing mayhem across India with a few states facing weighty precipitation, thundershowers, flooding and broad harm. In Himachal Pradesh, the awful weather conditions has killed many people while several others are missing. Delhi's Yamuna Bridge has additionally been shut for rail traffic in light of the fact that the stream has crossed its danger mark.

Himachal Pradesh got 249.6 mm normal precipitation from July 1 to July 11 against an ordinary precipitation of 76.6 mm, an overabundance of 226%. Kinnaur area got 500% overabundance downpours, trailed by Solan 426%, Sirmaur 367%, Shimla 360%, Bilaspur 325%, and Kullu 283%. Lahaul and Spiti got 233%, Chamba 220%, Una 218%, Hamirpur 171%, Mandi 130%, and Kangra 75%, said the climate office.

Live updates :Weather Updates | July 12

  • Jul 12, 2023 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Himachal Pradesh: Water will be released from Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to incessant rain

    Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days, said Nurpur Police.

  • Jul 12, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Weather updates: Water level in Yamuna recorded at 207.14 metres around 6 am

    Amid the incessant rainfall for the last few days, Delhi has been put on high alert as the Yamuna River has touched 206.24 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 207.14 metres around 6 am.

