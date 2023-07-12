Weather updates Live: Water level in Yamuna recorded at 207.14 metres around 6 am

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Weather live Updates

Weather Updates : The rainstorm season is causing mayhem across India with a few states facing weighty precipitation, thundershowers, flooding and broad harm. In Himachal Pradesh, the awful weather conditions has killed many people while several others are missing. Delhi's Yamuna Bridge has additionally been shut for rail traffic in light of the fact that the stream has crossed its danger mark.

Himachal Pradesh got 249.6 mm normal precipitation from July 1 to July 11 against an ordinary precipitation of 76.6 mm, an overabundance of 226%. Kinnaur area got 500% overabundance downpours, trailed by Solan 426%, Sirmaur 367%, Shimla 360%, Bilaspur 325%, and Kullu 283%. Lahaul and Spiti got 233%, Chamba 220%, Una 218%, Hamirpur 171%, Mandi 130%, and Kangra 75%, said the climate office.

