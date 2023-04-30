Follow us on Image Source : FILE Weather Update: Light spells of rain likely in Delhi, IMD issues warning for Mumbai and THESE cities

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average temperature. Whereas, the relative humidity was settled at 66 per cent at 08:30 am.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph.

Maximum temp likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius

It further informed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Earlier on Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33. 1 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai and these cities

The IMD at 10 am issued a rain warning for Mumbai including Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar for the next three to four hours. As per the warning of the IMD, Light to moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thande and Palghar.

