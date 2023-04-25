Kedarnath temple opens for devotees; pilgrims' yatra halted due to bad weather | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kedarnath temple opens

The portals of Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas on Tuesday opened for devotees on Tuesday. However, thousands of pilgrims en route to the Hindu shrine have been stopped to proceed further due to bad weather conditions in the area.

According to officials, the pilgrims have been asked to wait in Rishikesh, Gaurikund, Guptkashi and Sonprayag till improvement in weather, they said on Monday.

Tehri SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said that in view of the forecast of snowfall and bad weather in Kedarnath, the pilgrims have been stopped at Bhadrakali and Vyasi and asked to stay at Rishikesh for the time being.

However, devotees who have already reached Kedarnath will be able to witness the ceremonial opening of the temple doors, the officials said.

35 quintals of flowers

Chairman of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Ajendra Ajay said the temple has been decorated with 35 quintals of flowers and Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Doli also reached the Dham on Monday, he said.

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday closed fresh registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath till April 30 after the Meteorological office predicted snowfall and rain in the area till April 29.

In view of the intermittent snowfall and rain in Kedarnath, the temple committee chairman appealed to the devotees to follow the guidelines issued by the state government before starting the journey and to make arrangements for their stay there in advance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached Guptkashi in the evening to enquire about the arrangements for pilgrims.

All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra in the state, he said, adding by the grace of God, this year more devotees would come for the Yatra than last year.

(With PTI input)

Also read- Kerala: PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Kochi; thousands line the road to see him

Latest India News