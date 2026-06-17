Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for Himachal, Rajasthan for next two days

Shimla:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted rain and thunderstorms for Himachal, Rajasthan for next two days. The weather department has predicted a wet spell in the state till June 23, with a fresh western disturbance likely to affect northwest India from June 18.

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms for Himachal

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the 24 hours till Wednesday evening, with the MeT issuing an alert for hail and thunderstorms in several districts over the next two days.

The Shimla meteorological centre has issued an alert for hail, thunderstorm and gusts of 40-50 kmph in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for Thursday, and in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for Friday.

It has also issued a warning of thunderstorm and gusts of 30-40 kmph in 10 districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts for Saturday and Sunday. A thunderstorm, accompanied by sharp winds, lashed Shimla and adjoining areas early Wednesday. Several areas including Jubberhatti, Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhunter and Kufri also witnessed spells of thunderstorms and rain.

Kataula received the most rainfall, logged at 60.1 mm, followed by Mandi (37.2 mm), Jubberhatti (22 mm), Jogindarnagar (16 mm), Pandoh (15.8 mm), Baggi (12 mm), Bhunter (8.6 mm), Shimla (3.4 mm), Rampur (3.3 mm), and Jot and Gohar (2 mm each).

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, logging a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Neri was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius.

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Rajasthan for next 2-3 days

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms over the next few days under the influence of a western disturbance, the IMD said on Wednesday.

According to the department, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions may receive rainfall, accompanied by gusts with speeds upto 50-70 kmph, during the next two to three days.

The MeT said a fresh western disturbance would become active over northwest India Thursday onwards, and is likely influence weather conditions in the region. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures across the state remained below 40 degrees Celsius in most places on Wednesday.

Karauli recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Chittorgarh and Jaisalmer at 38.6 degrees Celsius each. Kota and Sri Ganganagar recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner registered 38.2 degrees Celsius. Alwar and Barmer recorded 38.0 degrees Celsius each, while state capital Jaipur recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

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