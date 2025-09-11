Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha, West Bengal for next few days, check full forecast Weather update: The IMD said an upper air circulation over Sikkim will bring heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till September 16.

Bhubaneswar:

Even as some of the states in the country have received relief from intense rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal. The weather office said Odisha will witness heavy rains over the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation over the southern part of the state and adjoining northern coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In a mid-day bulletin, the weather office stated that light to moderate showers occurred at some places in the state, with the highest rainfall of 6 cm recorded at Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district.

Heavy rains predicted for Thursday in Odisha

"The state will experience further rainfall under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh that persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's Director Manorama Mohanty said.

Manorama Mohanty said rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, will be witnessed in most of the districts on Thursday.

Heavy rains predicted for Friday in Odisha

"We have issued an 'orange warning' (be prepared to take action) of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, for Malkangiri district," the official said.

On Friday, heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, may occur at many places.

IMD predicts heavy rains for West Bengal till Sept 16

The IMD said an upper air circulation over Sikkim will bring heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till September 16. According to the weather office, the districts that will be affected by the heavy rains include Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are also likely to receive very heavy rain, it said.

The weather office also said that thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 40 km per hour, were likely in parts of the southern districts till September 14. A partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development was in forecast for Kolkata till Thursday.