Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states | Check details

As rains have lashed parts of the country, causing floods-like situations and landslides, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for many states of the country. IMD has issued an alert in the country's capital for 3 days from today. People have also been advised to remain alert.

How will the weather be in Delhi?

According to the Regional Meteorological Department Delhi (IMD), a yellow alert has been issued due to the forecast of rain from today i.e. 6 to 8 August. So, Delhiites can see good rain for 3 days from today. The weather department has advised people to remain alert. Moreover, the temperature of the capital is expected to be 26 to 25 degrees Celsius today.

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rain is expected in eastern and western UP today (August 6). According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough will move from south to north creating the possibility of heavy rainfall at different places. A yellow alert has been issued regarding this. According to the Meteorological Department, the period of rain will continue in the state till August 8. Today, the state capital Lucknow will remain cloudy and light to moderate rain is expected. Following this, the rain is likely to pick up pace from Wednesday.

Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Maharashtra till Thursday. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The met department said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected at some places from Tuesday.

Additionally, the minimum temperature in the state will be from 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius today, along with the possibility of rain with thunder. On August 7, the temperature will be between 27 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, with a cloudy sky and light rain. On August 8, the temperature is forecast to be between 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, with a cloudy sky and light rain continuing.

Gujarat

According to the forecast of the IMD, monsoons are active in and around many areas of Gujarat, due to which heavy to very heavy rains are expected in many parts of the state. These include a monsoon trough, coastal trough and a low-pressure area formed over western Rajasthan which is moving westwards. Waterlogging and flooding have occurred in Valsad, Gujarat after heavy rains.

On August 6, the temperature will be between 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, with a possibility of thunderstorms. On August 7, the temperature will be between 27 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, with a cloudy sky and light rain. On August 8, the temperature is forecast to be between 27 to 31 degrees Celsius, with a cloudy sky and light rain continuing.

For August 9, the weather department has predicted a temperature between 27 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, with likely rains or thundershowers. On August 10, the temperature will be between 26 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, with rain forecast. The overall trend indicates that the sky will remain cloudy throughout the week and there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers.

Other states

The Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rain in Uttarakhand for two days. Also, heavy rain is expected in Rajasthan today. Besides, heavy rain is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir today. The IMD has issued a yellow alert regarding rain in Himachal Pradesh. There is a possibility of light rain with strong thunder in Bihar too.

