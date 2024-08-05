Gujarat: NDRF rescues seven people stranded due to heavy rain in Valsad | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NDRF team in Valsad

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday rescued seven fishermen who were stranded in Hinglaj village in the Valsad district of Gujarat after heavy rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River. The rescue operation was carried out in the early hours. While providing details of the operation, NDRF Inspector Ramesh Kumar said, "We got information from the district administration that seven persons are stranded in Hinglaj village because of continuous rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River. The water from the river came to the nearest low-line areas."

He further said, "The people who are stranded are fishermen and they have no option but to get out because the level of water has risen a lot there. We have rescued them." Many districts of Gujarat, including Valsad and Navsari among others have been receiving heavy rains for the last couple of days. On Saturday, parts of Valsad's Vapi faced waterlogging due to which day-to-day activities were stalled.

(With PTI Inputs)

