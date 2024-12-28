Weather update: Mercury dips in Delhi-NCR due to rains, more showers predicted in multiple states | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The intermittent rains lashed Delhi and nearby states on Friday and early morning on Saturday which led to a rise in cold conditions in the northern part of India. Meanwhile, snowfall continued in Himalayan states including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Highest rainfall in 15 years in Delhi

On Friday, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest rainfall in December in the last 15 years. The Meteorological Department said that the rain started at around 2.30 am on Thursday night and continued throughout the day. According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 9.1 mm of rain was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

Notably, the highest rainfall ever recorded in December was in the year 1884, when the city received 134.4 mm of rain.

Rains likely in these states today

According to the weather department, rains are likely in many states of northwest and central India including Delhi-NCR today. The Meteorological Department said that dark clouds will remain in the sky in Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab today. The weather department has predicted light to scattered rains with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over East UP, West Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbh interior Maharashtra and Gujarat on December 28.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall is predicted for Western Himalayan states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Sky to be clear in Delhi tomorrow

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi-NCR will be clear tomorrow. The average minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR today is likely to be around 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius today. On Sunday, the average minimum temperature of Delhi can be recorded at 8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 19 degrees Celsius.

Tourists enjoying snowfall in Himachal

Along with light rain, snowfall is also taking place in Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand. A large number of tourists have arrived in the mountains. In December, all the tourists are enjoying snowfall in Himachal.

Temperature dropped due to rain

According to the Meteorological Department, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot in Punjab received rain. The maximum temperatures at these places were recorded at 13.7, 14.8, 14.6 and 15.2 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Gurugram in Haryana also received rain, where the maximum temperatures were recorded at 14.8, 14.5, 13.4, 15.2 and 15 degrees Celsius.