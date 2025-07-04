Weather report: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India, issues fresh alerts for next 7 days The IMD has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple Indian states over the next seven days due to active monsoon systems. Authorities are on high alert for flooding, landslides, and urban disruptions in vulnerable regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather alert for the coming days, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the country. Driven by multiple active monsoon systems, several states in the northwest, central, eastern, and coastal regions are expected to receive persistent and intense showers.

Heavy rains set to drench northwest India

The IMD has highlighted that an active monsoon trough combined with cyclonic circulations is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to East Rajasthan, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana may witness widespread showers from July 5 to 9. Rainfall activity is expected to peak between July 6 and 7 in these areas.

Scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) are expected to accompany the rainfall, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and the Jammu region, where moderate to heavy rain could trigger localized flooding in hilly zones.

West India braces for torrential downpours

The western coastal belt, including Konkan, Goa, and the Ghat regions of Maharashtra, is under alert due to the strong offshore trough and significant moisture feed from the Arabian Sea. Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) is forecasted on July 4 and again between July 6 and 7, especially over South Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch will also face heavy to very heavy rainfall over the week. Low-lying areas in Saurashtra are at moderate risk of flash floods, while transportation disruptions are expected in urban coastal regions.

Central and eastern India to experience intense showers

A strong convergence of monsoon systems is forecast to soak Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. From July 4 to 7, East MP will see very heavy rainfall, with West MP following closely. River swelling and waterlogging in low-lying urban pockets remain key concerns.

Odisha is forecast to receive very heavy rain until July 5, increasing the risk of short-term urban flooding. Chhattisgarh could also experience isolated extremely heavy showers on July 6 and 7. Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are set for consistent rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorm activity through July 9.

Northeast India: Landslide risks in Meghalaya

Rainfall activity remains active in Northeast India due to a cyclonic circulation over Assam. States such as Assam and its neighboring regions will face moderate to heavy rain through the week, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

On July 6, Meghalaya is under a high alert for extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has warned of a heightened risk of landslides in vulnerable hilly terrains.

Southern states prepare for a wet week

Southern India is not being spared. Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 9, with winds reaching speeds of up to 50 km/h and rough sea conditions. Urban centres such as Kochi may see localised flooding.

Karnataka’s interior regions, Mahe, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu will also receive showers of varying intensities. Telangana is forecast for heavy rain on July 4, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Delhi-NCR: Pleasant spell ahead with scattered rain

The national capital region will witness a slight dip in temperature and scattered showers between July 4 and 6. Thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify around July 5–6, providing some relief from the summer heat. Wind patterns will vary through the period, but the risk of severe weather remains low.

IMD urges caution

The IMD has placed several regions under red and orange alerts due to the potential impact of heavy rainfall. Urban flooding, traffic disruptions, and rural transportation issues are expected, while hilly regions are advised to monitor for landslides and flash floods.

IMD Chief Highlights Key Concerns

During a recent media interaction, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra emphasised that central and adjoining peninsular India are likely to receive above-normal rainfall in July. He pointed to regions such as east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra as key areas to watch for potential river swelling and flooding.

Mohapatra noted, “Our models show a high probability of above-normal rainfall in the upper Mahanadi catchment, which includes Chhattisgarh and MP. We need to monitor river levels closely.”

He also stressed that authorities in flood-prone zones and reservoir catchments must stay alert, especially in view of the projected heavy rainfall over the coming week.