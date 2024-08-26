Weather forecast today: IMD warns of intense rains in multiple states | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra will witness intense spells of rains in the coming 2-3 days. The IMD prediction is based on a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan. According to IMD, the depression over North West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan into a deep depression had lay centre at 70 km south-southeast of Chittorgarh.

The deep depression is likely to move south and southwest to reach Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by the morning of 29th August. As per the weather department, another low-pressure area is located over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, which will likely intensify and move towards Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Jharkhand over the next two days.

Weather forecast for Delhi

For Monday, the weather department has predicted light rains accompanied by thunderstorm for the national capital. The sky will remain generally cloudy with the strong winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature on MMonday could reach 34 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature may reach 25 degrees Celsius. similar conditions are likely to prevail over the week.

IMD issues red alert

Amid the low-pressure area development on the west and east, the IMD has issued a red alert with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predictions for:

West Madhya Pradesh (August 26) East and South Rajasthan (August 26-29) Gujarat (August 26-29) Konkan (August 26-27) Goa (August 26-27) Madhya Maharashtra (August 26-27) Odisha (August 26-27) Gangetic West Bengal (August 26-27) Jharkhand (August 26-27)

IMD weather forecast for red alert zone

Meanwhile, the IMD has also warned of strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph in Madhya Pradesh on August 26 and up to 60 kmph in south Rajasthan on August 26-27. In Gujarat, north Maharashtra, and the northeast Arabian Sea, gusty winds of up to 55 kmph are expected on August 26, increasing to 60 kmph on August 27 and 28. Moreover, rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated off the coasts of Gujarat and north Maharashtra until August 30.

Given the conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal until August 30. Small ships and exploration and production operators have been asked to take necessary precautions and monitor weather developments advisories. The weather department has also advised people are to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and check for traffic advisories before travelling. Farmers in the affected areas should also ensure proper drainage in fields and provide support to crops, the IMD said.

(With PTI Inputs)

