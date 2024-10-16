Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert in THESE states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alerts in several parts of the nation, especially peninsular India. The rain predictions come amid the intensification of the low-pressure area into a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

On late Tuesday night, the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards. The depression will most likely cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts early on the morning of October 17. During this time, the heavy rains shall continue to lash peninsular India. Given that IMD has sounded alerts from several regions.

Extremely heavy rainfall alert

The Indian Met Dept. has predicted that extremely heavy rainfall (Over 204.4 mm) at isolated places is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour (kmph) is likely over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, including along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till October 17.

Notably, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The state government and their disaster management departments have been constantly monitoring the situation. In some areas of these states, schools and colleges were shut due to rain.

Very heavy rainfall alert

The IMD has issued a very heavy rainfall alert (115.5-204.4 mm) for southern states including Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. In Kerala, Mallapuram and Kannur may witness very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while other areas may witness moderate to heavy rains at isolated places.

Heavy rainfall alert

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall alert for North Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa. The regions may witness a heavy rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 mm at isolated places.