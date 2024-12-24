Weather forecast today: Rainfall likely in THESE states, cold wave grips several parts of India | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to heavy rainfall in several parts of India on Tuesday while the cold waves continued to grip several parts of India. According to the meteorological department, the well-marked low-pressure area over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-southwestwards which will bring light to heavy rainfall in southern India.

Rainfall in these states

In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalseema, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at few places is predicted on Tuesday. Moreover, isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema may witness even heavy rainfall during the day.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over coastal Odisha with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. However, thunderstorms and lightning will not be seen in the area. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely at isolated places over the Western Himalayan region including, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh among others on Tuesday.

Cold wave forecast

Cold wave to severe cold: Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Dense fog warning

Dense fog conditions are very likely, as per IMD predictions, in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. As heavy snowfall and an intense drop in mercury have been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, ground frost is also predicted in the state along with in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Northeast India.

Weather predictions in Delhi NCR

The sky will mostly remain clear, however during the early morning hours moderate fog/smog conditions will prevail with dense fog at isolated pockets. On Tuesday evening, the smog and shallow fog will be witnessed in the national capital. The national capital may also witness very light rainfall/drizzle on Tuesday.