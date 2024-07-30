Wayanad landslides: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit affected district in Kerala, speaks to Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INDIA TV Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad landslides: Leader of the Opposition and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone on Tuesday (July 30) regarding the rescue efforts in Wayanad, which has been severely affected by massive landslides, said sources.

As many as 23, including three children, were killed, while hundreds of people are feared to be trapped as massive landslides hit several hilly areas near Meppadi in the Wayanad district of Kerala early on Tuesday. Picturesque hamlets once celebrated for their beauty—Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha—are now shrouded in gloom after landslides struck the areas, isolating them from the rest of the region.

According to the Defence PRO, the Kerala State Administration has requisitioned rescue columns of 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS in response to the severe landslide in Chooralmala, Wayanad district. A team under the Second-in-Command along with a Medical Officer, two JCOs and 40 soldiers have mobilised to be deployed to aid in ongoing rescue efforts.

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Wayanad

According to news agency ANI sources, the Congress MP is expected to visit Wayanad, but his schedule is not yet confirmed due to the ongoing Parliament session. He has directed local leaders to help and has asked party MP and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal to monitor the situation.

"Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has directed local leaders to help. He has asked party MP and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K.C. Venugopal to monitor the situation. He is likely to visit Wayanad. Due to Parliament session, his itinerary is not clear yet," said Congress Sources.

Rahul Gandhi expresses anguish

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish after massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

Gandhi said that he spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations are underway. "I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," the post mentioned.

He also urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

Wayanad landslides

As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk, at around 3.49 am on Tuesday. Approximately 400 families are stranded due to a collapsed bridge in Chooral Mala town. Many people are injured, and numerous houses have been washed away.

250 members of the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are carrying out the rescue operation in Wayanad's Chooralmala. An additional team of NDRF are en route, the KSDMA said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given directions to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad promptly following the devastating landslide. He announced that the entire government machinery is actively involved in the efforts, with Ministers overseeing and coordinating the operations.

Health Minister Veena George said that in the wake of the Wayanad landslide, the Health Department opened the district-level control room early in the morning. 8086010833 and 9656938689 can be contacted for emergency health services.

She said all hospitals, including Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Meppadi, and Mananthavadi hospitals, are ready. "In the night itself, all the health workers had arrived for service. More teams of health workers will be deployed in Wayanad," the Health Minister said.

