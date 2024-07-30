Massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad, hundreds feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Wayanad: Massive landslides hit several hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala early on Tuesday, with multiple people suspected to be trapped. As per the reports, hundreds of people are feared to be trapped.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area. It further said that another NDRF team is on the way to Wayanad.

Additionally, two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.

It is pertinent to mention that the rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)