Wayanad landslides: PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM and assures all possible help from Centre, announces ex-gratia

Wayanad landslides: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (July 30) and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre following the landslides in Wayanad district, which resulted in the deaths of eight people, including three children.

“Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Official sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the two Union ministers from Kerala, Suresh Gopi and George Kurien, about the current situation. Modi has instructed BJP president J P Nadda to mobilize party workers in the region to assist with the ongoing relief efforts, as reported by the news agency PTI.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences

Leader of the Opposition and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon," he said.

The Congress leader said that he have have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. "I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations," he added.

Five ministers being deployed in Wayanad

Forest Minister AK Saseendran has arrived at the site, and Minister Ramachandran Kadanappally is expected to arrive shortly. Revenue Minister K Rajan, Public Works Minister Mohammad Riyas, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Minister OR Kelu will travel to Wayanad by air from Thiruvananthapuram. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan is also set to depart for Wayanad.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, 250 members of Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and the Local Emergency Response Team are currently involved in the rescue operation in Wayanad's Chooral Mala. An additional NDRF team has also been directed to reach the site immediately.

Meanwhile, in response to the Wayanad landslides, restrictions have been imposed on all vehicles except emergency ones through the Thamarassery Pass. This measure aims to prevent traffic disruptions and facilitate the transportation of rescue equipment to Mundakkai. The Thamarassery Pass serves as the connection between Wayanad and Kozhikode district.

