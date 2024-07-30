Howrah-CSMT Express accident LIVE: Two dead, 150 injured as Mumbai-bound train derails, probe ordered

This is the third major rail accident in Jharkhand in the past six months:

- On January 18, 2024, four people were killed when the Utkal Express struck at Gamharia railway station.

- On February 28, 2024, another train accident occurred between Jamtara and Vidyasagar stations, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Today's derailment in Chakradharpur has so far claimed the lives of two individuals.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)