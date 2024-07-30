Howrah-CSMT Express accident LIVE: Two dead, 150 injured as Mumbai-bound train derails, probe ordered

Howrah-CSMT Express accident: At least two people were killed and nearly 150 were injured as 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. Rescue teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the derailment was reported, and a rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the route has been affected, with three trains being cancelled following the derailment. The Railways has arranged special transportation for passengers from the accident site, including a coaching rake and buses.