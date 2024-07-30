Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
  4. Howrah-CSMT Express accident LIVE: Two dead, 150 injured as Mumbai-bound train derails, probe ordered
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2024 9:13 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand train accident

Howrah-CSMT Express accident: At least two people were killed and nearly 150 were injured as 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway. Rescue teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the derailment was reported, and a rescue and relief operation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the route has been affected, with three trains being cancelled following the derailment. The Railways has arranged special transportation for passengers from the accident site, including a coaching rake and buses.

 

 

 

Live updates :Howrah-CSMT Express Train accident

  • Jul 30, 2024 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee questions Centre over incident of train accident

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences. I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?!  My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin."

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    80 percent of passengers transshipped to Chakardharpur station by bus

    80 percent of passengers transshipped to  Chakardharpur station by bus. ⁠One rescue train also reached at site to clear the rest of the passengers. Passengers arrived at CKP Railway station (Chakardharpur), as per the Indian Railways.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Latest visuals from the spot

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Third major rail accident in Jharkhand in six months

    This is the third major rail accident in Jharkhand in the past six months:

    - On January 18, 2024, four people were killed when the Utkal Express struck at Gamharia railway station.
    - On February 28, 2024, another train accident occurred between Jamtara and Vidyasagar stations, resulting in the deaths of two people.

    Today's derailment in Chakradharpur has so far claimed the lives of two individuals.

    (Input: Anamika Gaur)

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 passengers seriously injured

    Ten passengers are reported to be seriously injured in the derailment.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Helpline numbers

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Railways made special arrangements to transport passengers from accident site

    The Railways has made special arrangements to transport passengers from the accident site, which include coaching rake and buses.

     

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of trains short terminated

    List of trains short terminated:

    • 18114 Bilaspur-Tata Express has been short terminated at Rourkela.
    • 18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express has been short terminated at Chakradharpur.
    • 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express has been short terminated at Agra.

     

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:34 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of trains cancelled

    List of trains cancelled

    • 22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express
    • 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Dhanbad Express
    • 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil Express
  • Jul 30, 2024 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Railways issues helpline numbers | Check here

    Helpline Numbers

    • Tatanagar: 06572290324
    • Chakradharpur: 06587238072
    • Rourkela: 06612501072, 06612500244
    • Howrah: 9433357920, 03326382217
    • Ranchi: 0651-27-87115.
    • HWH Help Desk: 033-26382217, 9433357920
    • SHM Help Desk: 6295531471, 7595074427
    • KGP Help Desk: 03222-293764
    • CSMT Helpline Auto no 55993
    • P&T 022-22694040
    • Mumbai: 022-22694040
    • Nagpur: 7757912790

     

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Probe ordered in rail accident

    An investigation has been ordered into the rail accident. A team from the engineering department has also been dispatched to examine the incident.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How did the accident happen?

    The accident occurred when the Howrah-Mumbai Mail collided with derailed wagons from a goods train on the same section of track, which had gone off the rails two days earlier. This collision led to several coaches of the passenger train also derailing. The incident happened near pole number 219 on the Howrah-Mumbai railway line, close to Chakradharpur. As a result, rail operations on the Tatanagar-Chakradharpur section of the South Eastern Railway have been completely halted. Many trains have been cancelled, and some are being rerouted to alternative paths.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    All injured passengers admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi

    The injured passengers have been admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi, as well as to government and private hospitals in the vicinity of Chakradharpur.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Relief and rescue operations currently underway

    Relief and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the train accident near Chakradharpur on the Howrah-Mumbai route. The rescue efforts have started, with local police and railway employees actively assisting the passengers.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai-bound train derail at around 3:45 am

    The train derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations under the South Eastern Railway. The Howrah-Mumbai train went off the tracks at 3:45 am.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Two dead, 150 injured as Howrah-CSMT Express train derails

    At least two people have been killed and nearly 150 were injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand.

  • Jul 30, 2024 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    18 coaches of Howrah-CSMT Express train derail in Jharkhand

    As many as 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express train derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand in the early hours of Tuesday. 

