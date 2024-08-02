Wayanad landslides: Death count rises to 308, rescue and relief operations underway on war-footing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The rescue operation is underway following landslides triggered by heavy rain in Wayanad.

Wayanad landslides: In a devastating turn of events, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Friday that 308 people have lost their lives in the series of landslides that struck the Wayanad district on July 30. The landslides, triggered by heavy monsoon rains, have left a trail of destruction, particularly in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas within the Meppadi region. The ongoing rescue and relief operations have been challenging, with rescue teams working tirelessly to search for survivors and recover the bodies of those who have died, officials said. So far, 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered from the debris, underscoring the scale of the disaster, they added.

In a significant development earlier today, the Indian Army constructed over a 190-feet Bailey to ramp up the rescue operation. This bridge, constructed over the Iruvanjippuzha River, is a crucial link between Chooralmala and Mundakkai, two regions that had been completely isolated due to the landslides. The bridge is expected to facilitate the movement of rescue teams, and aid supplies, and possibly help in the evacuation of affected residents.

Rescue operation underway

A Defence statement said that high earth movement equipment was shifted to the other side and vehicle movement was being regulated by the civil administration. The personnel also held a meeting at Wayanad District Collector's office. The officials said that search operations by relief teams along with dog squads started at 7 am today. This includes 10 teams comprising 30 members each formed from Armed Forces personnel including Police.

Affected areas divided into 6 zones

The affected areas have been divided into six zones based on accessibility and prospects of recovery of missing persons, namely Zone 1 -Punchirimattom region, Zone 2 - Mundekkai region, Zone 3 - School area, Zone 4 - Chooralmala town area, Zone 5 - Village area and Zone 6 - Downstream. The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka visit Wayanad

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the affected sites on Thursday. They also met the people in shelter camps in Wayanad. The Congress leaders continue to stay in Wayanad on Friday. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting in Wayanad to take stock of the situation. He said that rescue will be the main priority and that rehabilitation will be done at the earliest.

(With inputs from ANI)

