Wayanad landslide | Survivors share harrowing tales of escape: 'We begged neighbour to come with us, but...'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Rescuers help residents to move to a safer place, at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills, in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala.

As rescue efforts intensify in the wake of a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district, survivors recount their harrowing experiences. The landslide struck the hilly region, trapping many and leaving a trail of destruction. An elderly couple shared their narrow escape from the landslide. They fled their home at 11 PM after noticing muddy water flowing through their area. They sought refuge on a nearby hill, leaving behind a neighbour who tragically refused to join them. "We begged him to come with us, but he said he would join us by 1 AM. He never came," the elderly man recounted, his voice filled with emotion. They waited on the hilltop until morning, only to return and find their entire area washed away.

Woman's agonizing search for family

Another woman tearfully shared that her relative called her at night, saying they were trying to escape the area with their toddler. "She called me in the night and said they were trying to escape. They had a toddler with them. After that, they were unreachable on the phone," she said. The family remains untraceable.

Rising death toll and ongoing rescues

The death toll from the landslide has risen to 84. Rescue teams from the Army, Navy, and NDRF are racing against time to rescue hundreds of people feared trapped under the debris. The scene at Meppadi Hospital near Mundakkai is heart-wrenching, as it is overwhelmed with the injured, the deceased, and those searching for missing friends and relatives.

Also read | Wayanad landslides: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit affected district in Kerala tomorrow