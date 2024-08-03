Wayanad landslide: Centre proposes to designate over 56,000 sq km Western Ghats area as eco sensitive area

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from Wayanad rescue operation

As the rescue operation in landslide-hit Wayanad enters its fifth day, many are still feared trapped under the debris. The death count in the natural disaster has reached 308. Amid this, the Central government has released a draft notification proposing to designate 56,825 square kilometres of the Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive area (ESA).

The proposed ESA includes 13 villages in Wayanad districts that were hit by landslide, which are Periya, Thrissilery, Thirunelli, Thondernad, Kidanganad and Noolpuzha in Mananthavady taluka, and Achooranam, Kunnathidavaka, Chundel, Kottappadi, Pozhuthana, Thariyod and Vellarimala in Vythiri taluka.

The landslides which hit Wayand on July 30, affected Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala villages in Vythiri taluka, which are not included in the draft notification. While 308 are dead, some 200 people are injured in the landslides.

60-day window for public feedback

Published on July 31, 2024, it is the sixth draft. The Centre has opened a 60-day window for public feedback before finalising the notification. Notably, the Environment Ministry has issued six draft notifications since March 10, 2014, but the final notification is pending amid objections from states. According to the environment ministry, the proposal would be "taken into consideration" for publishing final notification of ESA on or after the expiry of sixty days from the date on which copies of the gazette are made available to the public.

It is worth mentioning, that the Western Ghats are a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site which stretches over approximately 1,500 kilometres from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu, covering an area across six states. The MoEFCC's draft notification, invoking Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, focuses on several key measures to protect the region which is ecologically sensitive.

Mining, Red category industries prohibited

According to the proposal, mining activities, thermal power projects, and new 'Red' category industries are prohibited in the designated ESA areas. Moreover, specific conditions are provisioned for hydropower projects with special emphasis on sustainable development practices. One of the significant aspects of the draft notification is the demarcation of 59,940 square kilometres, about 37 per cent of the Western Ghats, as ESA. The ESA covers Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The MoEFCC maintained it is consulting with the state governments and other stakeholders to refine the provisions and boundaries of the ESA.

Meanwhile, no displacement of local residents will occur due to the ESA designation, the ministry assured. Additionally, existing agricultural and plantation activities also won't be affected. According to the draft, a robust monitoring mechanism involving state governments, pollution control boards, and a proposed Decision Support and Monitoring Centre will also be placed.

(With ANI Inputs)

