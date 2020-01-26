Watch: Sukhoi 30 MKIs execute breathtaking 'Trishul' manoeuvre at 71st Republic Day celebrations

Image Source : ANI Sukhoi Trishul formation at 71st Republic Day parade

The nation witnessed breathtaking R-Day parade during 71st Republic Day where a spectacular show by Indian armed forces, states was on display. The R-Day celebrations began after President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the tricolour at Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony which started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial.

This was the third time that a Brazilian president was the chief guest at the Republic Day. There were several firsts in the celebration this year, including the prime minister paying homage at the National War Memorial, display of Chinook and Apache helicopters in the fly past and showcasing of the A-SAT weapons system.

One of the main attractions among many during R-Day parade today was the 'Trishul' manoeuvre by Sukhoi fighter jets. The parade culminated with an Su-30 MKI splitting the sky with a breathtaking 'Vertical Charlie' aerobatic manoeuvre. The awesome sight with the sky roaring with the fighter aircraft and vanishing into the endless sky was witnessed with exhuberance as a huge applaud followed.

Delhi: Su-30 MKIs of Indian Air Force execute the

'Trishul' manoeuvre. The formation is being led by Group

Captain Nishit Ohri. The captains of the other two aircraft are Wing Commander Nilesh Dixit and Wing Commander Karan Dogra. pic.twitter.com/RMp1VmdHOE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

On the other side, the 'Trishul' flypast was carried out by three Advanced Light Helicopters. This was the first time a tri-service formation took part in a Republic Day parade. This was followed by the 'Vic' formation of Chinook helicopters, used for airlifting diverse loads to remote locations, Sukhoi formation and Flanker formation.

Apache helicopters, Dornier aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Netra, an Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft and the 'Globe' formation comprising three C-17 Globemasters kept the spectators standing in the chairs.

Five Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft and five MiG-29 Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters in 'Arrowhead' formation enthralled the audience before the exhilarating Trishul manoeuvre by Su-30 MKIs.

