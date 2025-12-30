WATCH: Next generation Dhruv NG helicopter takes inaugural flight Dhruv NG is a sophisticated 5.5-tonne light twin-engine multi-role helicopter, engineered to operate effectively across India’s varied and challenging terrain.

Bengaluru:

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural flight of the next-generation civil helicopter Dhruv NG, developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, marking a significant step towards meeting the evolving needs of the civil aviation market.

Before the helicopter took off from HAL, the minister joined the pilot in the cockpit to gain firsthand insight into its advanced systems and operational features.

About Dhruv NG chopper

HAL officials said Dhruv NG is a sophisticated 5.5-tonne light twin-engine multi-role helicopter, engineered to operate effectively across India’s varied and challenging terrain. It has been specifically upgraded to meet the stringent requirements of the global civil aviation sector.

Described as a milestone in India’s indigenous rotary wing capability, the helicopter has been designed with a strong focus on improved safety, performance and passenger comfort.

Dhruv NG is powered by twin Shakti 1H1C engines, offering enhanced power ratings along with the advantage of internal maintenance support within India. It is equipped with a world class civil certified glass cockpit that complies with AS4 requirements, along with a modern avionics suite that provides superior situational awareness.

In terms of safety and reliability, the helicopter features crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks and a proven twin-engine configuration to ensure high levels of redundancy. Officials also highlighted its advanced vibration control systems, which are designed to deliver a smooth ride, making it suitable for VIP travel and medical transport.

According to HAL, the helicopter has a maximum take-off weight of 5,500 kg, a top speed of around 285 km per hour, a range of approximately 630 km with a 20-minute reserve, an endurance of about 3 hours and 40 minutes, and a service ceiling of nearly 6,000 metres, enabling high altitude operations. It can carry an internal payload of around 1,000 kg.

The Dhruv NG also features a highly configurable cabin with a volume of 7.33 cubic metres, allowing it to be adapted for multiple civilian roles. In its VIP and VVIP configuration, the cabin offers luxury furnishings for 4 to 6 passengers, with a maximum seating capacity of 14.

For helicopter emergency medical services, the aircraft can be configured to accommodate 4 stretchers along with a doctor and an attendant. Its specialised roles also include offshore operations, law enforcement duties and disaster relief and search and rescue missions.

HAL has positioned the Dhruv Civil NG as a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters.

