Watch: Influencer's Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 10 crore goes up in flames in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

The video of a Lamborghini Aventador sports car, up in flames on a Bengaluru street, is getting fervently viral across social media platforms. The high-end car costs around Rs 10 crore and is allegedly owned by an influencer, as per media reports.

Flames were seen emitting from the engine at the rear side of the car. Several people rushed and poured water to douse the fire. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the incident is still unknown.

Social media influencer owns car

According to a media report, the vehicle belongs to social media influencer Sanjeev, popularly known by his Instagram handle Nimma Mane Maga Sanju. After a video of the incident went viral, several people online speculated that the luxury sports car had been completely destroyed in the fire. However, Sanjeev later clarified that the vehicle had only suffered minor damage.

Sanjeev, who has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram, is widely recognised for showcasing his fleet of high-end cars. Despite his lavish lifestyle, he identifies as a farmer and is frequently seen adorned with heavy gold jewellery around his neck and wrists.

Businessman raises concern

Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania has raised concerns over the incident, asserting that such occurrences have become common. He also questioned the automaker.

“Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru. This isn’t a “rare incident” anymore. It’s a pattern. Why is Lamborghini silent??? Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India???” he posted on X.

Lamborghini hits two pedestrians in Noida

Two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a speeding Lamborghini near an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 94. The victims, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, both labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a hospital and are now reported to be out of danger. According to police, both sustained leg fractures, PTI reported.

The driver, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday but later released on bail. During police interrogation, Kumar claimed that the accident occurred due to a mechanical fault in the vehicle. The luxury car is registered in Puducherry.