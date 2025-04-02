Waqf Bill 'biggest eidi' for backward Muslims, BJP leader Mohsin Raza praises PM Modi The Waqf Amendment Bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha today for discussion and passage. While the opposition is firmly opposing the bill, the government is determined to push it through.

As the Waqf Bill is all set to be tabled today in the Lok Sabha, BJP leader Mohsin Raza expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the biggest 'Eidi' to the marginalised Muslims. The Amendment Bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, will be tabled by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju after today's Question Hour, followed by an eight-hour discussion. A heated exchange between the government and the opposition is expected in today's session.

Lauding the Waqf Bill, Raza said, "On behalf of all the downtrodden and backward Muslim brothers and sisters of the country, I thank Prime Minister Modi for this Waqf Amendment Bill. This will be the biggest 'Eidi' from PM Modi for backward Muslims."

Extending the support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Raza said it is in the best interest of the public and enjoys widespread support. He welcomed the bill, emphasising the need for open discussion. "I demand the opposition (to support the bill)...since they have received votes from backward Muslims. They have formed governments on their votes. However, they have never talked about their welfare, only to benefit a few people," Raza said.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Waqf Amendment Bill aims to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India and regularise the working of the Waqf Board. The new bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee (BAC), which includes leaders from all major parties, chaired by Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House.