The Supreme Court has declined to issue an interim order on a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated that the hearing will continue on Thursday. During the proceedings, the court asked the Centre whether Muslims would be permitted to be part of Hindu religious trusts. So far, around 72 petitions have been filed against the Act, including those by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammad Jawed.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was passed by Parliament on April 4 and received the President’s assent the following day, on April 5. The Central Government later issued a notification enforcing the Act, which came into effect on April 8.
2:21 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
There cannot be complete stay on Waqf Act: SC
Supreme Court says it had said there were some positive things in the law and that there cannot be a complete stay in the Act. Supreme Court says it also doesn’t want the situation to change which is prevailing now.
2:20 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
SG asks one week time to place documents in court
Solicitor General seeks one week time from the court to place some documents and assures that no appointment of Board or Council will take place.
2:17 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
Centre seeks one week to submit preliminary response in SC
In the Waqf case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested the Supreme Court to grant a week’s time to file a preliminary reply along with some supporting materials.
2:13 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
Village after village taken as Waqf, alleges SG Mehta as proceedings resume
As proceedings resumed, Solicitor General Mehta alleged that village after village had been declared as Waqf.
2:11 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
BJP MP and chairperson of JPC Jagdambika Pal on Waqf (Amendment) Act
"The Supreme Court has tried to take the view of the government about the questions that were raised by the petitioners. The petitioners had regularly raised these questions in the JPC and they have already been addressed. They raised objections over non-Muslim members of Waqf Board. Several cases have already been filed over it - Ramjas Foundation vs Union of India. In this case, it has been clearly stated that the Waqf Board is a statutory body. In Karnataka Waqf Board case, it has been declared that this is not a religious body," Jagadambika Pal said.
2:08 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
SC begins hearing of petitions against Waqf Act
The Supreme Court began its second hearing on the petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act.
2:05 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
When we sit on bench, we lose our religion: CJI during hearing of Waqf Act
The Supreme Court had taken strong note of an analogy drawn by the Centre in support of the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf boards and the argument that by that logic, a bench of Hindu judges should not be hearing pleas related to waqf. The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan was questioning the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 that allow for the nomination of non-Muslim members to the Central Waqf Council and state waqf boards.
2:03 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
NDA leaders slam Mamata for remark against Nitish, Chandrababu over Waqf Act
Leaders of NDA allies in Bihar slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Nitish Kumar for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament. Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee hit out at key NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for keeping mum on the Waqf issue.
1:50 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2025
Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will begin hearing the Waqf matter shortly. No interim order was passed by the court yesterday. The second day of the hearing will begin today at 2 PM. Asaduddin Owaisi has reached the Supreme Court.
