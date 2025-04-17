"The Supreme Court has tried to take the view of the government about the questions that were raised by the petitioners. The petitioners had regularly raised these questions in the JPC and they have already been addressed. They raised objections over non-Muslim members of Waqf Board. Several cases have already been filed over it - Ramjas Foundation vs Union of India. In this case, it has been clearly stated that the Waqf Board is a statutory body. In Karnataka Waqf Board case, it has been declared that this is not a religious body," Jagadambika Pal said.