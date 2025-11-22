Wanted to 'assert its presence once again': Devendra Fadnavis blames Pakistan for Delhi blast Delhi blast: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Pakistan wanted to target every major city in India, including Mumbai, but its attempts were thwarted by the Indian security apparatus.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that Pakistan has waged a proxy war against India as it knows that it cannot defeat New Delhi in a 'direct fight', adding that Islamabad has tried to assert its presence once again through the November 10 Delhi blast that claimed 15 lives. Fadnavis was speaking at an event to remember terror victims at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

"Pakistan now knows that it cannot defeat India in a direct fight. Therefore, it tries to wage a proxy war, a pseudo-war, and with an explosion in Delhi, it attempts to assert its presence once again. But I am glad that today we have a changed India," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra chief minister said Pakistan wanted to target every major city in India, including Mumbai, but its attempts were thwarted by the Indian security apparatus. "When our Indian agencies sensed this and directly attacked them, they demonstrated their presence by carrying out an explosion in Delhi," he said.

The November 10 blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi was carried out using an explosives-laden i20. It was driven by one, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who security agencies believe had taken online sessions about suicide bombing. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the matter and has arrested six people so far.

Coming to Fadnavis, the Maharashtra chief minister also remembered the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and called it an assault on India's sovereignty. He said Mumbai was targeted to show the world that terrorists had attacked India. However, Fadnavis said the terrorists are being given a befitting reply under the current government, as he cited the example of Operation Sindoor that was conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"After Pahalgam, the Prime Minister stated very clearly that terror and talks cannot coexist and gave our army a free hand. The Indian Army entered Pakistan and eliminated all targets," ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying. "Pakistan was unable to do anything. In a way, the world witnessed India's strength and capability through Operation Sindoor, and today the world recognises that India is a transformed nation. India is a strong nation."