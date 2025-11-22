Delhi blast: Dr Muzammil bought AK-47 for Rs 6.5 lakh, NIA uncovers explosive plot across multiple locations In 2022, Muzammil, Adil, and Muzaffar traveled to Turkey under instructions from Okasa, linked to the TTP, to seek passage to Afghanistan, but the plan was aborted. Umar, meanwhile, studied bomb-making online and procured materials and electronics from markets in Nuh and Faridabad.

New Delhi:

Investigators have uncovered major developments in the 10 November Red Fort blast case, including the revelation that Muzammil bought an AK-47 for Rs 6.5 lakh, which was later recovered from co-accused Adil’s locker. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, has widened its investigation into what officials describe as a sophisticated, white-collar terror module spanning multiple states.

Handlers, hierarchy and foreign links

According to the investigation, Muzammil was being handled by Mansoor, while Umar reported to Hashim. Both handlers allegedly worked under a higher operative named Ibrahim, who coordinated activities across regions.

In 2022, on the instructions of Okasa, a handler associated with the Pakistan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), Muzammil, Adil and Muzaffar travelled to Turkey. They were reportedly scheduled to meet a contact who would facilitate their movement into Afghanistan, but the plan collapsed when the contact refused after nearly a week. Communication with Okasa was maintained through a Telegram ID, investigators said.

Radicalisation and procurement activities

Officials revealed that Umar had been consuming radical content online, including materials related to explosives. He procured various components from markets in Nuh, Bhagirath Palace, and Faridabad’s NIT Market. Investigators emphasised that while the materials were acquired, no technical details about manufacturing methods were disclosed publicly for security reasons.

A notable development surfaced when a major fight broke out between Umar and Muzammil inside their university over money, witnessed by several students. Following the clash, Umar handed over his red Eco car—which investigators say contained explosive materials—to Muzammil.

Umar also bought a deep freezer in which he allegedly stored chemicals as part of preparations for a planned coordinated attack. Officials said the group intended to store explosive materials at multiple locations and detonate them simultaneously.

NIA takes key accused into custody

On Thursday, the Patiala House Court remanded Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather, Shaheen Shahid, and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay to 10-day NIA custody. The four had earlier been arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police for their alleged role in the wider terror module.

The NIA took custody of the accused in Srinagar after production orders were issued. The agency has been coordinating closely with state police units across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi blast

The high-intensity blast on 10 November 2025 occurred when an explosive device detonated inside a car near Red Fort’s Gate No. 1, killing 15 people. The vehicle was driven by Dr. Umar un Nabi, who died in the blast and had allegedly purchased the car under the name of Amir Rashid Ali, another accused already in custody.

Investigators also arrested Jasir Bilal Wani, known as Danish, after learning that Umar had attempted to recruit him as a suicide bomber. Wani refused but is alleged to have provided technical support to Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives.

2,900 kg of explosives recovered before blast

A day before the Red Fort explosion, officers recovered 2,900 kilograms of explosive materials from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, revealing the scale of the conspiracy. The recovery led investigators to describe the group as a well-educated terror network operating under the guise of students and professionals.

NIA probing larger conspiracy

The Home Ministry transferred the case to NIA immediately after the attack. The agency is now working to trace every handler, recruiter, financier, and facilitator linked to the module.

Officials said more arrests are expected as the probe expands into international communication channels, funding routes, and cross-border coordination.

Contradictions emerge in Al-Falah university investigation

The investigation into Al-Falah University has revealed several alarming inconsistencies, according to officials. More than a dozen staff members have been questioned, and many of their statements reportedly contradict one another. Several faculty members and doctors allegedly went missing on the night of the November 10 blast, abruptly abandoning classes and duties. Many social media accounts linked to the suspects—including Facebook, Instagram and X profiles—were suddenly deactivated, and multiple mobile phones remain switched off. Authorities suspect the involvement of several individuals, as bank accounts with balances above Rs 2 lakh have been frozen and digital trails, including call logs and chat histories, are being examined.

Chemicals missing from university labs, theft suspected

NIA’s probe into the terror module has uncovered major discrepancies in the university’s laboratory inventory. Records reportedly show that various chemicals, glassware, ammonium nitrate samples, and testing kits were missing and did not match official logs. Investigators believe that the accused—Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar and Dr Shaheen—stole small quantities of chemicals from the lab under the pretext of academic projects, smuggling them out in bags and car trunks without making required entries. Authorities are now questioning the arrested suspects about which chemicals were removed, who decided their use, and whether instructions were received from foreign handlers regarding the quantities required to assemble improvised explosive devices.