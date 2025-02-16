Wanted in murder case, two Indian deportees from US arrested at Amritsar airport after landing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stationed outside Amritsar Airport on Saturday, February 15, 2025, ahead of the arrival of the second batch of immigrants from the US.

Two youths from Rajpura Patiala district, who were among the 116 individuals deported from the US on a C-17 aircraft that arrived in Amritsar on Saturday night, have been arrested in connection with a murder case, police said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh confirmed the arrest of Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh from Amritsar airport. The two were wanted in a 2023 murder case.

The case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023. During the investigation, Pradeep, an accomplice of Sandeep, was also named in the FIR.

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo.

As the US authorities undertake a crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump, a plane carrying the second batch of 116 Indian deportees landed at the Amritsar International Airport on Saturday late evening. Among the 116 Indians being deported, 67 are from Punjab, 33 are from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each is from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The second batch of Indian deportees includes four women and two minors, including a six-year-old girl, the sources said, as it added that most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30. Notably, the third plane carrying 157 deportees is also expected to land on Sunday, news agency PTI reports.

Earlier, the US military aircraft with 104 Indian deportees landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on February 5.

