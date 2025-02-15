Plane carrying second batch of 119 Indian deportees from US lands at Amritsar Airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As the US authorities undertake a crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump, a plane carrying the second batch of 119 Indian deportees landed at the Amritsar International Airport on Saturday late evening. Among the 119 Indians being deported, 67 are from Punjab, 33 are from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each is from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, news agency PTI reports.

The second batch of Indian deportees includes four women and two minors, including a six-year-old girl, the sources said, as it added that most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30. Notably, the third plane carrying 157 deportees is also expected to land on Sunday.

Notably, the US military aircraft with 104 Indian deportees landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on February 5.

A family member of the of one of the illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US, says, "He reached the US on 27th January. They sold their land. They are staying at their relative's house. We have spent Rs 50-55 lakhs."