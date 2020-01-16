Uttarakhand: Security wall of Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway collapses due to heavy rains

Image Source : ANI Security wall of All Weather Road project on Gangotri Highway collapses

The security wall of Char Dham All Weather Road Project on Gangotri Highway collapsed due to rainfall on Thursday. In Uttarakhand, the construction work of Char Dham All Weather Road Project, a dream project of the Central Government of twelve and a half thousand crore rupees is in progress.

This project is being carried out under the supervision of the central government, but a few days after the construction commenced, the concrete security wall of the road collapsed.

Rapid widening construction work is going on at the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway.

Within the Chinyalisaur tehsil, a paved road safety wall was built on the highway just a few kilometres away from the Rajarajeshwari temple but recently the wall here collapsed due to rain.

The construction company is now engaged in gathering in scattered stones.

