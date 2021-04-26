Voting for 3rd phase of UP panchayat election begins

Image Source : PTI Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday with more than 2.72 lakh candidates

Voting for the third phase of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Monday with more than 2.72 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts of the state.

Polling is underway in Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Ballia.

"Voting started at 7 am on a peaceful note. It will continue till 6 pm," a State Election Commission (SEC) official said here.

For 746 posts of Zila panchayat members, 10,416 candidates are in the fray while 88,584 people are contesting for 18,530 posts of Kshetra Panchayat members. As many as 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats and 57,649 candidates for 1,80,473 village panchayat wards.

In both the first and second phases of the elections, 71 percent of votes were polled. The voting of the fourth phase will be held on April 29 and counting will be held on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

