Who is Vivek Phansalkar, newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner? Know everything about him

Vivek Phansalkar: The Maharashtra government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Phansalkar as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner. The development came ahead of the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly. The Maharashtra government transferred several officers.

The Municipal Commissioner of Aurangabad city was also changed. Dr Abhijit Choudhary, who is currently the Sangli District Magistrate, was made the commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

But who is Vivek Phansalkar? Here's everything you need to know:

Vivek Phansalkar served as the DG and MD of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, before his appointment as the Mumbai CP today. Earlier, Phansalkar had served Maharashtra Police in various key capacities. In 2018, Vivek Phansalkar was appointed as the Thane police commissioner succeeding Parambir Singh. In 2008, Phansalkar worked in Thane. Back then, he crucially helped end riots between two communities. He started his career in 1991, as an additional superintendent of police in Maharashtra's Akola. From 1993 to 1995, he was ADC to governor Dr PC Alexander. From years 1998 to 2000, he was posted as deputy commissioner of police of Nashik. Then from 2000-03, he was Superintendent of Police, CID (crime), Nagpur. He was Joint commissioner of police (traffic), Mumbai from years 2010 to 2014, and then held the Joint Commissioner of police (admin) position till 2015.

