London-Delhi Vistara flight receives bomb threat, message on tissue paper found inside washroom

Bomb Threat: A Vistara flight en route from London to Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday. The flight, with nearly 290 passengers onbaord, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

As per the reports, a message about a bomb onboard the plane was found written on the tissue paper in one of the lavatories by a passenger. Following this relevant authorities were immediately informed.

Nothing suspicious found

"Today, at 8:45 am, a bomb threat was reported to the AOCC at IGI Airport concerning a Vistara Airlines flight from London to Delhi. It was informed that a note was discovered in the lavatory of the flight with the message: BOMB THIS FLIGH'," the officials said.

The flight landed safely at 11:45 am, and all passengers disembarked without incident. Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found.

Safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is paramount: Vistara

An airline spokesperson said a security concern was noted by its staff operating the flight UK 018 while it was coming from London to the national capital. The aircraft was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks, after landing safely at the Delhi airport.

Vistara spokesperson said, “A security concern was noted by our staff operating Vistara flight UK 018, enroute from London to Delhi on 9 October 2024. In line with the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks, after landing safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. We fully cooperated with the relevant authorities in completing the necessary security checks. At Vistara, the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is paramount.”

