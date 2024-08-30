Vistara-Air India merger: Check what will happen to your flight status, tickets after Sept 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights as usual till 11 November 2024," the airline added.

Vistara Airlines said it will operate the last flight under its brand on November 11 and the full-service carrier's operations will be unified with Air India from November 12. The development comes after the Centre gave its nod for the foreign direct investment by Singapore Airlines as part of the Air India-Vistara merger. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. Air India is owned by Tata Group.

"Starting 03 September 2024, customers will, progressively, no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after 12 November 2024," Vistara said in a statement.

It should be noted that the merger of Vistara with Air India was announced in November 2022 and post-completion of the deal, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the merger is about offering passengers more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network while elevating the overall travel experience.

What will happen to your ticket status after Sept 3

Vistara customers after September 3 will be redirected to the Air India website for ticket bookings. And for the passengers who have already booked their tickets with Vistara on or before November 11, no changes will be made to their bookings, and their flights will operate under the Vistara brand.

Those who are looking to book tickets after September 3 for travel beyond November 11 will need to do so through Air India's website or mobile app.

Those who are booking tickets after November 11 will need to book tickets through the official website of Air India, www.airindia.com, or the Air India mobile app.

What will happen to PNR number, e-tickets

For the general information of the passengers, the PNR number and e-tickets will remain the same for destinations booked until November 11. Any change in the flight can be done through the Vistara website and mobile app till November 11.

However, after November 12, all flights will be operated by Air India and the passengers will receive an Air India ticket along with a new E-ticket number; the PNR number will remain the same as before, and passengers will need to go to the Air India counter at the airport to get a new Air India ticket on the day of the journey.

After November 12, passengers can contact Air India Call Centre on +91 116 932 9333 to reschedule or cancel.