IG Rajkumar Singh to take charge as Chandigarh DGP as Surendra Yadav gets transferred IG Rajkumar Singh has been appointed as the acting Chandigarh DGP following the transfer of Surendra Singh Yadav, who has been deputed to the BSF as DIG. Yadav, known for his controversial decisions, was removed amid reported tensions among senior officials.

Chandigarh: Amid ongoing tensions between senior police officials in Chandigarh, DGP Surendra Singh Yadav has been transferred. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official order on Tuesday, relieving him from his current duties and deputing him as DIG in the Border Security Force (BSF). Until a new appointment is made, IG Rajkumar Singh will assume the responsibilities of Chandigarh's director general of police (DGP).

A controversial tenure marked by bold decisions

Since taking charge as Chandigarh’s DGP, IPS officer Surendra Singh Yadav has remained in the spotlight due to his decisions. Early in his tenure, he initiated large-scale transfers within the police department, drawing significant attention. His most recent move—appointing a sub-inspector as a station house officer (SHO)—came as a surprise to many. Yadav had also reportedly warned other SHOs that if they failed to perform their duties effectively, sub-inspectors could be allowed to lead police stations in their place. His sudden transfer has fueled speculation that internal conflicts among senior officers played a role in his removal.

Recent transfers in Punjab police

Before Yadav’s transfer, the Punjab government had reassigned two IPS officers and 14 PPS officers. Among the IPS officers, Dayama Harish Kumar and seven PPS officers were posted to the vigilance bureau, Punjab. IPS officer Arvind Meena was appointed SP headquarters in Rupnagar.

Several other officers were also assigned new roles:

Rupinder Singh was appointed DCP (urban), Ludhiana.

Jaskiranjit Singh was made commandant of the 7th IRB in Kapurthala.

Gursewak Singh was posted as AIG counter-intelligence, Ferozepur.

Rajeshwar Singh became AIG (ARP & SDRF), Jalandhar.

Ravinder Pal Singh was appointed DCP (investigation), Amritsar.

Daljit Singh was made AIG (armament), Chandigarh.

Harpal Singh was posted as assistant commandant of the 4th IRB in Shahpurkandi, Pathankot.

These high-profile transfers indicate an ongoing restructuring within the Punjab and Chandigarh police forces.