House Of The Dragon S3 in production: Makers claim the fight for the throne is far from over | Read Post

The makers of the popular American fantasy drama TV series, House Of The Dragon made an official announcement regarding the much-anticipated season three of the HBO series. Taking to X account, the makers have shared a video and informed that the shooting of the House of The Dragon season 3 is now in production. The anticipated drama features Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in lead roles.

The Dragon season 3 shooting begins

While making this announcement, the makers posted a video with the caption, 'The fight for the Throne is far from over, S3 of #HOTD is now in production'. It must be noted that the production of the HBO Original drama series has started in the United Kingdom. The upcoming season will have eight episodes which will stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar.



House Of The Dragon Season 3: Cast and Makers

Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim are among the cast members of the season three, who will be reprising their roles.

However, fans will be able to see new faces in the third season of the House Of The Dragon. The new cast includes Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. Earlier announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower. The upcoming season of Matt Smith starrer will be directed by Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere.

About House Of The Dragon

The upcoming season will have eight episodes. House Of The Dragon is the spin-off of the popular TV show, Games of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin’s book 'Fire & Blood'. The series follows the internal war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

