End of good times: Vijay Mallya may be flown to India tonight, say reports

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya may finally be extradited back to Mumbai tonight, say reports. News agency IANS quoted sources in the investigative agencies to say that the liquor baron will land in Mumbai by night. If he is brought back to Mumbai at night he will have to spend some time at CBI office in Mumbai.

Vijay Mallya is accused of defrauding various Indian banks of Rs 9000 crores.

When he will be brought to India, he will be accompanied by officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Both the agencies will vie for custody of Vijay Mallya.

Vijay Mallya is the owner of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Vijay Mallya's foray into the airline business proved to be his undoing.

As debts piled up, Vijay Mallya fled the country and went to UK on March 2, 2016. In January 2019, he was declared fugitive economic offender.

Hearing Mallya's plea in August 2018, a UK court had asked the Indian investigative agencies to share details of prison where he would be kept after extradition. The agencies had then shared video of the cell at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where they planned to keep Mallya after extradition.

The agencies had also informed the UK court that post-extradition Mallya would be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building at the Arthur Road Jail complex.

The Arthur Road jail has housed some notorious names from the underworld and the terror outfits. Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist arrested for the 26/11 Mumbai attack, was kept in this high security cell. Abu Salem, Chota Rajan, Mustafa Dossa, Peter Mukherjea and the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud accused Vipul Ambani are or were housed there.

Mallya has already lost his appeal in the UK top court on May 14 against extradition to India.

(With IANS inputs)

