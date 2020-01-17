Video shows how kids are indoctrinated to speak against CAA, NRC

A viral video has emerged showing kids speaking about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC). In the video, the children can be seen using objectionable language against the prime minister and home minister of India. The video shows how kids are indoctrinated about certain falsehoods relating to CAA and the NRC.

India TV debated on the disturbing video that is being claimed is from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. India TV, however, cannot independently verify the video.

WATCH VIDEO: