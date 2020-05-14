Video: Leopard spotted relaxing roadside in Hyderabad; flees when people sound alarm 

A leopard was spotted relaxing roadside at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Two videos of the leopard surfaced as people were shocked at seeing the wild cat sunbathing alongside a busy road.
As people sounded the alarm, the leopard fleed the scene causing panic among those present there.
A leopard was seen resting at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. Source:Forestdept @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WlGsB4shl3— Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) May 14, 2020
The leopard running at Gaganpahad on NH7 at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/aFl0CEc6PA— Sushil Rao (@sushilrTOI) May 14, 2020