Video: Leopard spotted relaxing roadside in Hyderabad; flees when people sound alarm 

Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
A leopard was spotted relaxing roadside at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Two videos of the leopard surfaced as people were shocked at seeing the wild cat sunbathing alongside a busy road. 

Hyderabad Updated on: May 14, 2020 13:08 IST
A leopard was spotted relaxing roadside at Katedan underbridge at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. Two videos of the leopard surfaced as people were shocked at seeing the wild cat sunbathing alongside a busy road. 

As people sounded the alarm, the leopard fleed the scene causing panic among those present there. 

