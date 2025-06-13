Video: Horrific visuals from BJ medical college's mess after Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad A Tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad when the Air India AI171, with 242 passengers onboard, crashed into a residential area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The plane crashed into a mess of the BJ medical college as things turned ugly.

The Air India Flight AI171 crashed minutes after its takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 of the 242 passengers onboard. The Flight, which took off at 1:38 PM on June 12, crashed into the mess of the BJ Medical College.

When the plane crashed into the mess, students were having their lunch. The visuals of the horrific moments after the crash have surfaced as the situation turned chaotic. People can be seen fighting to save the lives of others as the debris gripped the mess.

The plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday has sent shockwaves across India and the world. An Air India flight en route from Ahmedabad to London crashed, resulting in the death of 241 out of the 242 people on board. The tragedy unfolded just moments after takeoff, as the aircraft began to descend and crashed into the mess building of BJ Medical College, located just 1.5 kilometres from the airport.

PM Modi visits crash site, meets lone survivor of the incident

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday to visit the crash site and met with officials and emergency response teams working relentlessly in the aftermath of the tragedy. He later also visited the only survivor of the crash, Indian-origin British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," he wrote on X.

"We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," he wrote in another post.