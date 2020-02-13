Video captures terrifying moment of gas cylinder explosion in building in Sikar, Rajasthan

A gas cylinder exploded in a building in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday, throwing people in panic. The explosion caused injuries to 13 people. The blast struck at the house of Asrar Qureshi and Aziz Ahmed Qureshi in Sheikhpura mohalla today.

The terrifying moments of the blast were captured in a video that showed how it shook people and nearby buildings alike. Other houses in the area developed cracks due to the intensity of the explosion.

Gas cylinder explosion in building in Sikar, Rajasthan Gas cylinder explosion in building in Sikar, Rajasthan

Fire tenders and police teams were rushed to the site of the blast. Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Nine of them were referred to Jaipur in critical condition.

The blast is believed to have occurred after a gas leakage.