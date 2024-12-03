Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hits out at Centre, asks why there is no dialogue with farmers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday came down heavily on the Centre over the farmers issue and asked why there is no dialogue with farmers. Notably, the statement from the Vice President comes a day after the farmers planned a protest march to the national capital from Noida.

Addressing a gathering, Dhankhar said can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? "I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers...My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far," he asked.

He also urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to unify the nation on farmers issue and cited the example of Sardar Patel. "You (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India. Agriculture Minister, did the Agriculture Minister who was there before you make any promise in writing," he asked.

He also said if a promise was made then what happened to it? "India has never been at such a height in the world before. Our reputation in the world has never been as high. When this is happening, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? Why is the farmer stressed? This is a serious issue, and to take it lightly means that we are not being practical, and our policy-making is not on the right track. No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tries the patience of a farmer," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh police detained protesting farmers who are demanding compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The farmers were detained at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida. The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, claimed on Monday that farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest were stopped by police barricades as they attempted to march towards Delhi, demanding solutions to agricultural issues and a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protest, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups, comes amid heightened security measures and traffic advisories in the Noida-Delhi region.