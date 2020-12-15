Indian Navy's senior-most submariner, Vice Admiral Srikant, dies due to COVID-related complications

Image Source : @CAPTDKS/TWITTER Vice Admiral Srikant dies due to COVID-related complications

Vice Admiral Srikant died due to COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday. The vice admiral, the Navy's senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.

According to a junior Navy officer who had worked with Srikant, he was admitted at the base hospital in Delhi after he contracted COVID-19. The vice admiral tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday but developed breathing difficulties by evening.

"He was shifted to ICU and was subsequently put on a ventilator," the officer said.

Previously, he had held charge as Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant."

The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh said.

"My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!" the minister stated.

