Image Source : PTI 66 vehicles seized, over 700 penalised for traffic violations: Noida Police

More than 700 people, who were caught without helmet or seatbelt on their vehicles were penalized, while 66 vehicles impounded for violation of the Motor Vehicles Act in Noida, Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

A special campaign was launched across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean', aimed at checking road traffic violations and street crimes during Diwali festive season, the officials said.

"Overall, 66 vehicles, including 10 four-wheelers, were impounded for violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. As many as 536 two-wheeler riders were issued challans for not wearing helmets, while 191 people were penalized for not wearing a seat belt," a police spokesperson said.

"Black films, which are prohibited by law, were removed from 209 four-wheelers, while casteist and aggressive words or captions were removed from several other vehicles," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said, "The menace of black films on vehicle's windows endangers the security of others."

Intensive inspections were also carried out at public places, including fuel stations, jewelry markets, as well as inside passenger buses and other commercial vehicles in view of the Bhai Dooj festival, the spokesperson added.