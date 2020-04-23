Vegetable hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli found COVID-19 positive

File Image

A vegetable hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the latest information, the vendor did not set up his vegetable stall ever since he developed symptoms. Officials said he was not part of the market that was shifted to a DTC Terminal. His close contacts have been checked and are presently at Terapanth Bhawan, officials said. Their results are awaited. Meanwhile, the administration alerted the citizens residing in the vicinity.

"Request all citizens to kindly check with your vendor about his health status for flu-like symptoms before starting a purchase. We are screening all vendors but then vigil by everyone will deter someone who is sick and still running such shop or thela. In this process, kindly do not misbehave or abuse the vendor," South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said in an appeal.

