At least one dead, one injured during work of Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

Atleast one dead, 2 injured during the work of Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

At least one worker was killed and one was injured during the work of the Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. The accident happened during the construction in the upper area of Lalita Ghat on Saturday.

The workers were unloading glass from a mini truck when the glass fell on one of the laborers. The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. Senior officials have reached the spot and the matter is being investigated.

A few months ago, two laborers had also died in an accident during construction work in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The workers were living in a two-story building nearby when the building collapsed. Seven were injured during the incident.

