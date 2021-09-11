Saturday, September 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. At least one dead, one injured during work of Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

At least one dead, one injured during work of Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

The injured workers were rushed to the hospital immediately. Senior officials have reached the spot and the matter is being investigated.

Vishal Pratap Singh Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
Varanasi Updated on: September 11, 2021 23:43 IST
Vishwanath corridor Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath corridor accident,Varanasi, Varanasi news, Kashi Vish
Image Source : AP FILE PHOTO

Atleast one dead, 2 injured during the work of Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

At least one worker was killed and one was injured during the work of the Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. The accident happened during the construction in the upper area of Lalita Ghat on Saturday. 

The workers were unloading glass from a mini truck when the glass fell on one of the laborers. The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. Senior officials have reached the spot and the matter is being investigated.

A few months ago, two laborers had also died in an accident during construction work in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The workers were living in a two-story building nearby when the building collapsed. Seven were injured during the incident. 

ALSO READ | Varanasi flood: PM Modi speaks to local administration, assures 'all possible help'

ALSO READ | UP: Devotees flout COVID norms at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News